NOVA Forecast for Sunday 09 June 2019

Sunshine on this Saturday warmed our temperatures up into the 80’s! I hope you got to have a little fun and the sun, did you wear sunscreen? Either which way, clouds with a slight chance of showers will come into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Expect on and off showers on your Sunday. Clouds will keep temperatures mainly into the 70’s. We may even hear a rumble of thunder. The mercury, as we head into the work week, will be near average to slightly below average. Despite the showers and possible storms, we should be suitable temperature wise.

Monday will bring some storms during the afternoon. There is no severe risk as of yet, but we will continue to track the weather regardless of the changes and bring you the latest. There is, however, a slight flood threat for Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall on Sunday may be heavy at times, which could lead to flooding in some areas. In heavy showers, expect 1-3 inches of rain. Stay tuned on-air and online for the latest on the possible flood watches and warnings as we head into the beginnings of this new week. The heaviest of rain may be Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

We may also see another good inch of rain as we go into Monday with heavier showers and storms. Generally, over the next 24 to 48 hours, we will see a two to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Many locations can expect a good inch. Stay tuned!

Showers and storms should taper off Tuesday morning returning us to a bit of sunshine! We will have a break from the rain on Wednesday. We at most midweek could see a stray shower during the afternoon, but I think most of us will remain dry until Thursday where we have another round of showers and storms before more sunshine to end the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with possible thunder. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the East at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunder in the morning before gradually clearing to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated pop-up shower. Most of us will stay dry during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Enjoy another partly sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen