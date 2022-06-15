Good Wednesday! Early evening, much of the area will have quiet weather, but some storms over the Shenandoah Valley could become severe, bringing about damaging winds and large hail. Overnight, there is a growing concern for increased storms moving in from Pennsylvania. Showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into our area toward Thursday morning. A few storms may be severe, but if not, stronger storms could drop a decent amount of rain to potentially create a flash flooding situation. After the morning storms move out, we then wait for the approach of a cold front and another round of strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats. Regarding temperatures on Thursday, it will turn out to be hotter and more humid than today and a Heat Advisory may be needed for “feels-like” temperatures in the triple-digit range. Thursday’s cold front will pass through the area on Friday into Friday night, bringing more afternoon and evening thunderstorms that could become severe, before much-needed relief for the weekend. Similar to Thursday, hot conditions will persist and end the week, with daytime highs in the 90s for many locations. The good news out of all this is that after Friday’s front clears our coast, we are looking to have a wonderful weekend of weather. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures are all to be expected behind the cold front. Breezy northwest winds are also likely Saturday as the high builds in. Next week will return to hotter and more humid conditions, along with daily shower and thunderstorm chances.

Tonight there may be a few showers and storms but most of the area up until midnight will be dry. After midnight and heading toward the morning commute, might be a little stormy.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storm, humid along with the patchy fog. Lows range from 66-73 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Scattered t-storms. Some severe storms are possible. Hot and humid, as a cold front approaches. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to Mostly sunny, with lower humidity and pleasant. Highs range from 75-80 degrees.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and getting hotter. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with PM storms. Highs in the 90s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner