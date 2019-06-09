LocalDVM.com Forecast Sunday 09 June 2019

A mix of sunlight and clouds this morning in the region with more clouds possible to come as we head into this Sunday.

Watch for a few showers to enter into the area this morning into this afternoon. Showers will be on and off throughout the day and into the overnight. A quarter of an inch is possible.

We have showers and storms coming for us on Monday afternoon and evening. It will arrive in the western portions of the region at around three in the afternoon with thunderstorms arriving in the valley by the time we get off work or right into the evening hours.

Thunderstorms for the metro should arrive just after the commute home and overnight into early Tuesday. All-in-all we opportunity to see one inch or so of rain, but most of us may see a half to three-quarters on Sunday and Monday.

Fresh and chill temperatures will come into the region Tuesday into Wednesday mornings! Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s Tuesday morning with more cooling to occur Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be at to slightly below average. Be sure to enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday with a little more sunshine.

Watch out for another chance of showers and storms to come on Thursday before a stray shower on Friday with clearing skies. Watch for a shower on Saturday, but a better picture for the latter half of your week will come as we head into the first part of the work week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

Sunday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers. Lows will drop into the 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph. A tenth of an inch of rain is possible.

Monday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Storms may produce heavy rain. Rainfall will be around a quarter to a half inch with more torrential rain in thunderstorms seeing up to an inch or so.

Tuesday: A thundershower early before partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen