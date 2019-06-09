LocalDVM.com Forecast for Monday 10 June 2019

Some areas today saw a bit of sun and rose up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s! Overnight, expect showers on and off through the night. Sunday night’s showers should be rather light only seeing up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Monday, however, may come with a few storms during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. As of 5 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center has us with only a few thundershowers Monday. Though Monday may not have a risk of severe weather, we will see heavy rains which could lead to water on the roadways. Never cross a water-covered road.

In total, some of us will see a good inch of rainfall between now and early Tuesday morning with us generally seeing around two to three-quarters of an inch, but some areas may see more torrential rain within heavy storms.

Tuesday looks to be better. Showers generally will be out of the region by the time we commute to work. Then we should clear out to partly sunny skies during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70’s. A few of us may see 80 degrees, but winds will be out of the northwest cooling temperatures as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A cool breeze is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with lows to start the day into the 50’s. Cool, crisp mornings will turn into days that are at or slightly below average temperature wise.

Another round of storms is possible Thursday. An isolated shower is possible on Friday with a scattered shower on Saturday. No big heat wave this week, unless we saw as we did today.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph. We may see a quarter of an inch of rain.

Monday: Expect Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Storms may produce heavy rainfall. We may see up to an inch of rain in a few locations. Highs will generally range from the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the south and southeast at 5-10 mph. Watch for two to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Tuesday: Morning thunder possible before clearing to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible shower. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen