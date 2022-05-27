There were numerous storm reports across the region earlier, one of these reports occurred in Fairfax in Lake Barcroft, Virginia. More possible storms are on the way tonight, as a cold front approaches.

Happy Friday! Tonight, another round of rain and storms will move in and if enough instability can reform, gusty, damaging winds will still exist. Thankfully these potential future storms should be on the move, though if they impact areas that were already saturated form the earlier storms, there could still be areas that see flash flooding. Asa result, the earlier flood watch will remain in effect until 11pm. All storms and any lingering showers should exit around midnight, as temperatures stay mainly in the 50s. Saturday a weak disturbance will follow in behind the exiting front and this could spark a shower, mainly across the Cumberland Valley, Potomac Highlands and along the Mason-Dixon Line. Partly cloudy skies will be seen and temperatures should range from the mid-60s in the mountains to around 80 degrees around the Bay. By Saturday night, high pressure builds in from the west and sunshine and dry weather will be with us for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend. Heading into next week the thermometer will spike into the low to mid-90s under plenty of sunshine and higher humidity levels. Late next week and other cold front will slowly move into the region, bringing another round of rain and storms late Thursday and into Friday morning. There is potential for severe thunderstorms with this system, but uncertainty is still high and the event is too far out to be specific; yet the WDVM Weather Team will continue to monitor the threat as we grow closer to the event.

Tonight: Early evening showers and scattered storms. Lows range between 51-61 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday-Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s/90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms late day into the evening . Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Some early storms with gradual clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great night and safe Memorial Day weekend!

Scott Sumner