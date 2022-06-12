A few storms may turn severe this Sunday. A few pop-up showers and storms could contain damaging winds and drop as much as an inch of rain. Highs will be in the 80s Sunday, with more heat and humidity to follow us into the work week.

We will see a lull in the action around lunchtime, but things should spark back up mid to late afternoon and continue into the early evening hours. Showers and storms should be out of the region by 8 or 9 p.m. this evening, leading to a quiet night. Temperatures depart from average as we head into the work week.

Monday will be quiet, but it will be warm and humid after an early morning sprinkle. Highs will reach the upper 80s this week with little relief from the humidity in sight. While Monday remains quiet, we could see a few storms Tuesday.

Heat index values will peak around midweek, with a few indices reaching close to 100 degrees. Air temperatures reach into the 90s late this week before returning to normal next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Showers early, then a chance of storms mid to late morning with another round mid to late afternoon rolling into the evening. A few storms may be severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a sprinkle of rain early. Otherwise, dry with highs, warm and humid in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Heat index values could approach 100 degrees!

Friday: Rain early, then not as humid. Highs will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday: Next weekend looks sunny and nice with highs only in the middle 80s!

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen