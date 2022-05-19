Good Thursday! Tonight, clouds will diminish and temperatures will stay mild ranging from upper 50s to the mid-60s. Friday, will be primarily dry for most people although two separate disturbances in the atmosphere, may bring a shower or storng t-storm to the region. the first disturbance would be around sunrise/rush hour timeframe and that looks to be just be plain rain and noting severe. The afternoon disturbance looks to be smaller in coverage, but stronger, with the potential for a strong to severe thunderstorm. The Severe Storms Prediction Center has introduced a Marginal Risk in north-central into northeast Maryland. The bigger story Friday and Saturday; however; will be the heat. Friday will be the first 90 degree day in the Washington Metropolitan Area since last September. The people who have the greatest chance of seeing the warmerst temps, will be in a line from D.C. to Leesburg, to Winchester and points south. The heat will continue to build on Saturday, as it looks like it will be the hottest day over the next week. Near record heat is likely, with heat indices near 100 degrees across many metro areas. A thunderstorm may develop, but again most folks will stay dry. Sunday, a cold front approaches and with more clouds, it won’t be as hot, but it will still be humid. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along/ahead of it as the front takes its time moving south and out of the region Monday. This would bring a significantly cooler day to the area Monday, and it will also keep the clouds close enough to the area, that scattered showers and storms stick around and nearest Northern Virginia. On Wednesday, another front may try to return north ahead of the next storm system, increasing shower chances area-wide.

The heat is on! Friday and Saturday will be the hottest temperatures hat we have seen since the fall of 2021! As a result, the sun will take less time to give you a burn, since the index will be very high on Friday. Stay cool and protected!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows range between 55-69 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with spot AM showers and possible PM t-shower. Highs around 90 degrees.. Highs in the 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated mountain showers/t-showers; otherwise dry and very hot. Highs in the mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with evening scattered storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner