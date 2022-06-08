Good Wednesday! Tonight, it looks like we are in store for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first batch comes through between 5 pm-9 pm as a warm front lifts through the area, and then overnight (between 11 pm-3 am)as a cold front moves across the region. The biggest threat with these two rounds of rain will be flash flooding, followed by a few strong to severe thunderstorms producing localized wind gusts of 40-60 mph. With all the humidity in place within the atmosphere, it’s not out of the realm of seeing rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour within some of the stronger storms. The areas most likely to have flooding issues are across north-central Virginia closest to the currently stalled warm front, as already the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for this region overnight. With that said; however; the watch area may need to be expanded a bit depending on the most recent trends. Thursday, the aforementioned cold front will gradually settle to the south allowing for drier weather, some sunshine, and a bit of a breeze out of the northwest. High pressure will build overhead Thursday night into Friday bringing dry and seasonable conditions and then we wait until overnight Friday into Saturday, for our next rain maker. As it stands now, that next system will stay in the Carolinas, so we will be on the cooler and more stable side, so I am not anticipating any severe weather for Saturday. Instead, a gentle batch of rain will likely impact our region before moving away mid to late afternoon Saturday. Early next week we should see the return of high pressure, keeping us mainly dry, with increasing temperatures by the late next week as high temps potentially reach back up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees once again.

Tonight: Heavy rain and some storms. Lows range between 61-72 degrees.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Early rain showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs approaching 90 degrees.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner