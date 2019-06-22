Four-state to see sunny skies for Sunday, but changes to come

Isolated to scattered thundershower early work week

Another sunny day is in store for Sunday. A few passing clouds possible, but changes will be on the way as we head into Sunday night into Monday. Clouds will be on the increase, and though we see plenty of sun on Monday, more clouds will be about with a chance of afternoon or evening thundershower. Most of the severe weather will be well to our west.

A few showers may be possible Tuesday before partly clearing out during the afternoon to a mix of sun and clouds. Sun and clouds may linger into the region on Wednesday with a few stray pop-up showers to come Thursday. The main story of this week will not be rain, as many of us will be high and dry, but a few areas may pick up a quarter or two.

The main story of this next work week will be the increase in temperature. We are waiting for temperatures to rise into the upper 80’s and potentially the lower 90’s across the region. Warm and muggy air will be in place as we head into the middle to late part of the work week. Heat index values will stay into the low to mid 90’s. Expect dewpoints to be into the 70’s Tuesday onward as a ridge of high pressure carries us through the rest of the work week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows will be into the mid to upper 50’s. A few regions south and east will see temperatures remaining into the low 60’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine with only a stray cloud or two in the sky. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will turn out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A few more clouds will increase with a stray chance of a thundershower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: A morning thundershower possible before partly clearing out. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds, but the sun will have the upper deck when it comes to temperatures. Highs will be into the mid to top 80’s with a few locations going up into the 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated pop-up shower during the hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Another hot and muggy day expected with highs into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: The heat continues with just a few clouds to help us cool off into the afternoon; otherwise, highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s with a few more places continue to be into the lower 90’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen