It was a quiet “hump day” and the quiet weather will continue overnight as clouds increase. Forecast low temperatures look to range from the upper 40s across the mountains to the upper 50s towards the Chesapeake Bay. Over the next several days and nights, the main weather story will be the retrograding storm off the East Coast. This storm will bring the clouds back to the area, followed by light and steady showers. Locally, the first areas to see these showers will be in Northern Virginia, but gradually the wet weather will advance further north into Western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Due to the wind direction becoming more easterly over the next few days and the persistent cloud cover, the thermometer will not be as warm on Thursday, with most locales reaching the upper 60s to low 70s aside from the typically cooler mountain locations. Overall precipitation looks minimal on Thursday, near a tenth of an inch or less, with amounts a little higher on Friday, just around a quarter of an inch. Heading into the weekend, once again inclement weather is anticipated, but it won’t be a complete washout. The storm off the coast presently, will be passing just south of the area Saturday and as warm, moist air spreads back across the region with it, showers and are once again likely. Current thinking is that the potential risk of severe weather and flooding, is low; however, one area that is at some risk of isolated flooding will be west of the Blue Ridge. On Sunday and Monday, a couple of cold fronts will begin to move and pass through the region and while again, severe weather doesn’t look exceptionally high, it still isn’t quite zero. After the fronts move off the the coast, Tuesday and continuing Wednesday, drier, sunnier skies will make a return. Temperature wise, there will be some warming as temperatures start in the 70s and rise to the 80s by Monday ahead of the stronger cold front.

Looking ahead to Thursday morning, it will be dry, but cloudy and mild. The question becomes, “With a mild start to the day, will it get very warm or will we have to wait for the warm-up?”

A few sprinkles and showers are possible in our area Thursday, but a better chance of rain will be seen across SE Virginia and into NE North Carolina as a retrograding storm moves slowly toward the East Coast.

Tonight: Cloudy to becoming cloudy. Lows range between 47-57 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with sa few spot sprinkles. Highs around 70 degrees.

Friday-Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday-Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Sun and cloud mix. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner