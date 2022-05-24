Good Tuesday! Tonight, occasional to intermittent drizzle across our region will depart and fizzle this evening, and replacing it will be low clouds and patchy fog, as lows stay mainly in the 50s. Wednesday, a weak disturbance passing overhead will bring a slight chance for showers and drizzle, and with an east wind and continued overcast skies, daytime temperatures will continue to be chilly and in the 60s. Heading into Thursday, a warm front will move north, and winds will shift out of the south, bringing warmer air to the region. Surrounding this warm front, there will once again be a chance for showers, but the best chance for showers and even storms arriving Friday, out ahead of a cold front. Currently, based on forecast model data, it doesn’t appear that any thunderstorms will likely become strong to severe but stay tuned to WDVM Weather Team, as things can and most often change. By the weekend, Saturday variably cloudy skies will be seen before more sunshine and mild temperatures, in the 80s, arrive for Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday.

Here we go again…another hurricane season where NOAA, Colorado State and Accu-weather are prediction an active hurricane season! Let’s hope for the best as the season begins June 1st, about a week away.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog, possible drizzle. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, Some drizzle possible. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Scattered t-showers with a cold front. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Early spot showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner