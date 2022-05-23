Good Monday! Tonight, a front to our south will remain stalled to our south; however, this will result in cloudy, and rain will overspread most of the area through the entire night. The rain will be on the light side, so flooding is not expected as overnight low temperatures stay in the 50s. Tuesday and even into Wednesday night an easterly wind direction will keep the temperatures cool and below normal for late May, along with mainly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered rain showers. Over the next couple of evenings, patchy light rain and drizzle along with some possible fog in places are possible. The stalled front to the south will lift northward and bring increased chances of rain showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening on Thursday and more importantly for some; the thermometer will start to rise. Forecasted highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s, late in the week. By Friday, a strong cold front will pass through the region with still some model discrepancies in frontal timing. Right now, I am thinking that the front will pass across the region on Friday, allowing for sunnier skies and dry weather to be with us over the Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned with the WDVM Weather team all week, to get the latest on the weekend which is considered the unofficial start to summer.

Here is a look at tonight’s planner and your hour-by-hour forecast. Have the umbrella handy as showers move in from the south.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Scattered t-showers with a cold front. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday-Memorial Day: Mostly Sunny. Highs range from the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner