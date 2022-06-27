Good Monday! Tonight, our sky will clear and a refreshing air mass will be with us as overnight lows fall into the 50s to low 60s. Heading into Tuesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with continued lower humidity as daytime high temperatures range from the low 70s to the lower 80s. Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny skies will once again be seen, as westerly winds will help bolster temperatures closer to where they should be for this time of year, mainly in the mid-80s. Thursday into Friday, however; the heat starts to surge, as the local area once again feels the heat and humidity back into place. More clouds will also be part of the forecast, and an isolated t-storm, as well, but most of us won’t see a drop of rain to end the week. Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week, as the thermometer peaks in the mid-90s. This upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend will be typical in that daily storms are likely in the afternoon, so please stay weather alert. A cold front will slowly move across the region resulting in the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms, both Saturday, Sunday, and even into the fourth of July itself. The greatest threats with some of those storms are wind gusts along with possible flooding, as these storms could be efficient rain producers as well.

The tropics is starting to heat up, although the storm (red x) in the Atlantic will be far enough south, that is shouldn’t impact the U.S. at All. The cluster of clouds behind the leading wave of Low pressure, ( yellow x) , could develop over time and head further north. Also watching the Gulf of Mexico to see if the clouds south of Louisiana head toward south Texas.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Not as humid. Lows from 47-60.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and more humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very hot and humid. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with t-storms. Some could be severe. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Fourth of July: Isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner