Adam’s Local Forecast for 5.24.19

Good Thursday evening, everyone! After a rather active afternoon in the weather department, we’ll calm down gradually as we head into the night. A few showers and a rumble of thunder or two are possible now and again, but a majority of the night should remain mainly dry as a cold front pushes further south. High pressure takes over for the day on Friday, which will help us clear out and become more comfortable via lower dew points. Travel plans on Friday should be quite all right with dry conditions from the Mid-Atlantic through the Southeast. High pressure will hold steady through Friday night as well.

That same area of high pressure will move to our east on Saturday, reintroducing some warmer and more humid weather into our neck of the woods. While coverage will likely be rather sparse, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out…especially the further west you go toward the mountains. Warm and humid weather remains in place on Sunday with a better chance for showers and storms as a cold front drops into the area during this time. A few showers may linger on Memorial Day, but we’ll try to dry out by the middle of next week. Regardless, a surge of warm air moves in for the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: A few early showers are possible, then gradual clearing. Lows: 59-64. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 78-83. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny by day, but a chance for some rain overnight. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible and maybe a storm or two. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt