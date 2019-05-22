Adam’s Local Forecast for 5.22.19

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! High pressure was able to build into the region today, keeping us dry and comfortable from sunrise to sunset. This same area of high pressure will keep us dry tonight, and even though a few extra clouds will be in place there is no chance for rain. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s once again. High pressure will then slowly move to our east on Wednesday, but it’ll remain close enough to keep us dry and comfortable. A few clouds now and again are possible, but that’s about as bad as the day gets. A warm front will approach from the west and pass northward overnight and into Thursday. This may spark a few overnight showers at times.

Additional showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday as the front gains more distance from us and high pressure migrates further to our east. A few of those storms could pack an extra punch, so keep an eye on the skies if you have outdoor plans. This will also set the stage for warm and more humid air to return in our region. Highs on Thursday will likely climb into the 80s once again and stay there through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. High pressure however, should do just enough to keep Friday dry for the first time in two months. With that said, each day from Saturday through Monday will likely hold a chance for at least a few passing showers and thunderstorms as low pressure tracks through the Great Lakes and slowly sends a cold front our way.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: 50-55. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 71-76. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt