Adam’s Local Forecast for 5.21.19

Good Monday evening, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend despite the rounds of unsettled weather. A few isolated showers are possible through the evening, but the majority of the night should remain generally dry and quiet. The remnants of a cold front will pass through the region overnight, sending a change our way in terms of cooling down a bit. If you have a chance to get outside on Tuesday, I highly recommend that you do. With sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, it’ll be a near perfect day! High pressure will do just enough to keep things quiet through the night on Tuesday and even into the majority of Wednesday as well, with a repeat performance in terms of 70s for highs on Wednesday.

A warm front will lift to our north on Thursday. This, combined with high pressure anchoring to our south, will allow temperatures to climb well into the 80s once more. We’ll also hold the chance for some pop-up showers and a storm or two in place for Thursday. A front will sag southward on Friday and keep temperatures a little more in check while remaining generally dry. Another warm front will lift northward this weekend, keeping temperatures in the low 80s while also bringing back the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on both days. Memorial Day may also feature a chance for a few showers now and again.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cooler. Lows: 51-56. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: 71-76. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt