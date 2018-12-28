Adam’s Local Forecast for 12.28.18

Good morning, and Thank Goodness It’s Friday! We’re off to a rather soggy start to the day, and while conditions do slowly improve through the day we’ll have to monitor waterways towards the south and east. Flood watches are in effect for the DC Metro region and areas along I-66 until 1 a.m. Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times, so exercise caution on the roads. Along the way, we’ll have unseasonable warmth in place with highs around 15 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll gradually moderate through Saturday and Sunday as high pressure builds to our north and west. Temperatures gradually fall back into the low 40’s by Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

2018 comes to a close on Monday, and we’ll have to contend with one more chance for rain before we’re all said and done. If you have any plans on Monday evening, you’ll want to have your umbrellas ready to go. 2019 starts off soggy as well, with morning rain gradually tapering off through the day. The middle of next week looks pretty quiet with high pressure returning, though we’ll need to watch the Thursday/Friday time frame. Some snow may sneak into the picture by this point as low pressure develops to the south. There’s plenty of time to watch this develop, though, and a lot can change between now and then.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Periods of rain likely. Highs: 53-58. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: A few evening showers, then gradually becoming clearer. Lows: 38-43. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain likely. Highs in the upper 40’s.

New Year’s Day: Morning rain, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Perhaps a flurry or two. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt