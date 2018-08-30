Adam’s Local Forecast for 08.30.18

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! Once again, it was a very hot and humid day throughout the region…with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees in many locations. Much of the region has also been dry beyond a few very isolated showers and thunderstorms in the southern portions of the Shenandoah Valley . It’ll be yet another uncomfortable night tonight despite mainly clear skies and calm winds, but there is change on the way. Temperatures will ease off a bit on Thursday, but we’ll also have a better chance for some rain as a cold front approaches from the west. A few storms may be a bit on the stronger side of things, so keep an eye out towards the evening commute. We’ll cool off a little bit more on Friday, but the chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain in place.

Speaking of things remaining in place, the cold front that was mentioned earlier will stall nearby over the course of the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Of those three days, Saturday holds the best overall chance to see rain. The front gradually decays through Sunday and Monday, but there should be enough warmth, moisture, and instability in place to spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms. With that said, the entirety of the Labor Day weekend is NOT expected to be a wash-out. Just be sure to have back-up plans ready to go. The unsettled weather pattern is then expected to continue into the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows: 72-77. South winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs: 84-89. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely and a few storms. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80’s.

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt