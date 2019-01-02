Adam's Local Forecast for 01.02.19 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adam's Wednesday 7 Day Forecast 01.02.19 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Day Planner 01.02.19 [ + - ] Video

Happy Wednesday, everyone! We got off to a noticeably cooler start this morning with temperatures nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. That trend will stick with us through the rest of the day, as daytime highs struggle to get much above the low to mid 40’s under cloudy skies. Rain will move into the region tonight as low pressure to our south tries to send some moisture our way, so chances increase the further south you go tonight. We should dry out for Thursday and at least portions of Friday thanks to a new ridge of high pressure setting up shop.

Low pressure from Texas moves to the northeast towards the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, giving us our first solid opportunity for rainfall. The best chance for rain comes along on Saturday, as this low is going to be rather slow in getting over here. Rain should clear out by Sunday, so at least the second half of the weekend looks good. Along the way, temperatures will climb back into the upper 40’s to low 50’s, so our wait for sustainable wintry weather will continue. In fact, this wait continues well into next week. The next system that moves in by next Tuesday is a warm one, leaving us with another rain chance (Though the Allegheny Front may see some upslope snow).

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and generally calm. Highs: 42-47. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog is also possible. Lows: 36-41. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness with rain possible overnight. Highs in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 50’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50’s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Adam Rutt