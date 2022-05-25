Good Wednesday! Tonight will be seasonably cool, with some drizzle mainly east of the Blue Ridge and patchy fog as temperatures hold in the 50s. Thursday, a stalled front to our south will begin creeping north as a warm front, and as it does, spot showers are possible. As the day progresses, we should less and less fog and drizzle as some daytime sunshine helps mix this out. Temperatures on Thursday will trend higher than what they have been recent as highs are expected to reach the middle the to upper 70s. On Friday, a cold front will approach from the west bringing showers and thunderstorms, some on the strong to severe side, mid-afternoon into Friday evening. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, while the more intense thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could produce damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday with dewpoint temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 60s. As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, a slower, weaker system will bring a few more showers Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the weak system should be far enough away, that high pressure will begin to influence the region and bring dry and sunnier weather to the area. Temperatures will also dramatically rise next week, to the point where it will feel like mid-summer!

Looking ahead to tomorrow night’s game against the Rockies, it appears that clouds will continue to cover much of the region; however, temperatures will be milder compared to what it has been throughout the week. Enjoy!

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog, possible drizzle. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Strong to severe afternoon t-showers possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday-Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s/90s.

