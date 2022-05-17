Good Tuesday! Tonight, any clouds that have been seen this afternoon will rapidly dissipate this evening with sunset, and winds will drop off quickly as well. Overnight temperatures look to range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday morning will start off with wall to wall sunshine, but as a warm front approaches from the west, will help to bring back clouds to the area, followed by rain showers, The showers are looking to mainly be arriving after the sun sets, so nighttime showers into Thursday morning are a good bet to occur. Over the next couple of days, temperatures will warm as we move out of the 70s and into the 80s on Thursday. Increasingly warm air will continue into Friday with highs around 90 degrees as it will be the warmest day this week by far. The very warm temperatures will continue into Saturday, as high pressure off to the southeast of the U.S., will region. The hottest day of the year thus far will likely be realized Saturday during the afternoon hours. Many areas will likely see the upper 80s to even mid to upper 90s possible Saturday. As a result of the earlier than normal heat, Heat Advisories may be needed with heat indices potentially reaching 100 degrees, and there does exist a chance for some isolated thunderstorms too. Sunday, an approaching cold front will likely give us a better chance for showers and storms, before clearing to start a new work week.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows range between 42-52 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny early with clouds increasing and late showers. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers early before late clearing. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs around 90 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/t-showers. Highs in the 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, but the daytime hours are looking dry. Night showers will carry over into Thursday before departing and some major heat makes an arrival on Friday. The weekend is far from perfect, but the better day as of now is Saturday, as a cold front arrives on Sunday.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner