A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 pm across parts of the Cumberland and Shenandoah Valleys (Across the Blue Ridge). The “feels-like” temps could approach triple-digits over the shaded areas, so please hydrate and stay as cool as possible today and even tomorrow, as a cold front passes and ushers in drier air by the weekend.

Good Thursday! A heat advisory is in effect for portions of the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, Western Maryland, and Northern Shenandoah Valley until early evening. As a strong cold front moves closer to the area later today, strong to severe storms are possible. Like last week, when severe storms moved into the Mid-Atlantic, there looks to be two rounds of weather impacting the region. The first looks to be from late afternoon (after 3pm) into the early evening where should any storm become severe, damaging wind and large hail would be the main threats. A second wave of storms looks to arrive after sunset (after 8pm) and once again could pose similar threats to the area. Friday, a cold front will move across the region, but before it does, very hot temperatures will once again be felt if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time. Along with the heat, it is forecast to be breezy as some thunderstorms may develop ahead of the cold front in the afternoon and evening, and those may be severe too. Noticeably cooler and drier air will move in overnight Friday night, behind the cold front, and the refreshing airmass will stay with us all weekend and into the start of a new work week! Daily afternoon highs are forecast to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s accompanied by plenty of sunshine with lows mainly in the 50s to low 60s. A return to more summer-like weather is expected by Tuesday and into the rest of the week. The heat and humid shift back into the region with low to middle 90s common, along with increasing humidity levels. This in turn will bring back the potential for triple-digit heat and the return of heat and humidity will also bring afternoon thunderstorms as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. Lows range from 68-72 degrees.

Friday: Isolated t-storms. Some severe storms are possible. Hot and humid, as a cold front approaches. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to Mostly sunny, with lower humidity and pleasant. Highs range from 75-80 degrees.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated t-storm. Getting hotter. Highs aroiund 90 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Scattered storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner