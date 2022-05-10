Overnight, mostly clear skies will be seen and temperatures will fall back to the 40s to low 50s tonight. Wednesday, the storm that affected us over this past weekend, will start to creep back north and this will result in more cloud coverage. but otherwise, it will still be similar to today, with highs again mostly in the lower 70s. The aforementioned storm will continue to make a slow, but steady jog closer to the region thru Thursday night bringing more clouds and a few showers as well. That said, the WDVM weather team is not expecting any heavy rain. On Friday, clouds take up residence again across much of the region and this will result in widespread showers, but no flooding is currently expected. Heading into the weekend, the storm system will be ingested into a front moving in from the west and this will allow for warmer temperatures and a possible thunderstorm as well. So, with more instability present, the potential for heavier downpours in any showers or storms is possible, and that will carry over into the beginning of the new work week. Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend and reach possibly 80 degrees.

Here is a look at when w may see rain make a return to the region. Rain chances ramp up for the weekend, but at this time flooding is not expected.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Lows range between 41-51 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more coastal clouds. Highs from the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

Friday-Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday-Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Highs in the 50s.

Scott Sumner