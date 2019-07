We end the week on a dry note, but showers and t-storms do make a quick return

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! WILL HAVE A MUCH QUIETER AND BETTER LOOKING DAY, COMPARED TO THURSDAY, AS A FRONT HAS CLEARED OUR COAST AND HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR SOUTH AND WEST WILL KEEP OUR AREA DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY FOR THE END OF THE WORK WEEK. IT’LL ALSO BE RATHER WINDY AT TIMES, WITH NORTHWESTERLY GUSTS APPROACHING 25 MPH AT TIMES. TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON WILL RANGE WIDELY FROM THE LOWER AND MIDDLE 60S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE UPPER 70S NEAR I-95 AND THE BELTWAY.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE EASTWARD ON SATURDAY, BUT WE’LL REMAIN MAINLY DRY BY DAY. AS THIS AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE MOVES EASTWARD, OUR WINDS WILL TURN TO A MORE SOUTHERLY DIRECTION. THIS WILL HELP BRING IN MORE WARMTH AND THE HUMIDITY WILL START TO CREEP UP, THOUGH NOT TO AN UNCOMFORTABLE LEVELS. A COLD FRONT WILL THEN SLOWLY SINK INTO THE REGION ON SUNDAY, RAISING TEMPERATURES AND INCREASING THE CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THIS FRONT WILL LINGER NEAR THE REGION THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, KEEPING THE AREA A LITTLE UNSETTLED WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS, ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND SCATTERED DIURNAL THUNDERSTORM CHANCES. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO STAY AT OR ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH AT LEAST WEDNESDAY WITH HIGHER HUMID LEVELS BEFORE WE TAKE THE EDGE OFF THE HEAT LATE WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS: 63-77. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND LESS BREEZY. LOWS: 50-62. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF RAIN OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!