Here is an estimate of snow amounts for the region. The most amount of accumulating snow should be across the mountains where it will stay all snow for the duration of the storm. Lesser snow accumulation will be seen as you head further east. – ssumner@localdvm.com



Good Thursday! Tonight, clouds will be on the decrease, and temperatures will range between 31-42 degrees. We end the workweek under mainly sunny skies, a southwest wind, and mild afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday evening all attention will turn to a strong storm system approaching the area. The storm is forecast to track through the Carolinas and southern Virginia Friday night, to just off our beaches by dawn Saturday. Current thinking is that this storm will keep severe thunderstorms just south and out of our area, with a marginal risk across southern Spotsylvania, King George, and St. Mary`s Counties. On the other hand, based on the storm’s forecasted track, accumulating snow looks to be a good possibility especially west of the I-95 corridor. The greatest potential for big totals will be across the Garrett and interior Allegany counties in western Maryland as well as interior Mineral and Grant counties in West Virginia where Winter Storm Watches are in effect. Snow amounts look to range from around a Trace in D.C. to 6” + in the regions that are under the Watch. In terms of timing, precipitation will start to change over to snow along the Allegheny Mountains late Friday night, gradually spreading eastward to I-95 between daybreak and early afternoon for a changeover. All snowfall is forecast to come to an end during the mid-late afternoon from west to east. Once the snow exits, then the blustery winds will pick up, possibly leading to isolated blizzard conditions. Speaking of winds, the winds will likely range between 20-25 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph! This could lead to downed trees and localized power outages. On top of it all, overnight Saturday and into Sunday the combination of strong winds and cold air will lead to very cold wind chills. Right now, the thinking is that wind Chills will likely dip well below zero (approaching -20 F) in the mountains, with most locations dropping into the single digits. Chilled sunshine returns on Sunday, but the chill will not last long as dry weather and rising temperatures are in the forecast for next week.

Stay with WDVM weather team throughout the weekend with our next impending winter event.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening. It will be dry and seasonably chilly. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows range from 31-42 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Rain to snow and ending by afternoon. Windy and cold. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

