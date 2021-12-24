Warmth surges in as Christmas Day approaches

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower or two possible late. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 54 (50-57)

Friday night: Cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 44 (40-46)

Christmas Day: Cloudy and mile with isolated rain showers, mainly to the north and west. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 63 (59-66), Low: 42 (40-46)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations, our weather conditions were chilly but rather quiet yesterday. A warm front overnight tried to change that, with a little bit of light rain and snow falling across western MD and southern PA, but we should be dry the rest of this Christmas Eve. Clouds will be hanging tough for the most part, and we’ll see a surge of warmth well into the 50’s this afternoon. A few stray rain showers may arrive this evening, but all in all you’re looking good to go heading toward Christmas Day. Just keep those rather warm Christmas sweaters tucked away, because we’ll barely cool off into the 40’s tonight.

Abnormal is one way to explain the conditions Mother Nature will be gifting us tomorrow. An additional warm front will create another surge in our temperatures, up to near record levels well into the 60’s. During all of this, the center of a low will be tracking across central PA creating some widespread rain showers just north of us. The best chance for rain will be across southern PA and western MD tomorrow, but everyone will have a fair shot at isolated showers. Any activity gradually winds down tomorrow night with clearing skies kicking in for Sunday.

The rapid approach of high pressure to end the holiday weekend will create some blustery conditions. Despite the wind, temperatures aren’t set to fall all that much, as highs will still remain in the 50’s. Next week’s forecast will be interesting because it will finally be a bit active, but each day won’t feature anything high impact. Our biggest possible concern will be the next disturbance arriving Monday morning, which could create a mix of rain and snow given some slightly colder temperatures for a brief bit of time. After that, we’ll get a small break Tuesday, and then a better chance for scattered showers arrives Wednesday. Clouds, mild temperatures, and spotty shower chances continue into Thursday, with weak piece of energy not allowing high pressure to set up anytime soon. Given how dry it’s been, we’ll certainly take any rain we can get, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any soaking rain.

Merry Christmas to all and have an amazing holiday with loved ones and friends!

Meteorologist Damon Matson