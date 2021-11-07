Warming up this week!

After seeing several mornings at or below freezing this past week, Monday and Tuesday morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Many areas will be left frost-free, which may save you some time in the morning before work.

A bit of warmth will follow as a ridge of high pressure builds into the middle part of the week. Highs will be near 70 degrees Tuesday. Our next weather maker will bring rain late week and cool things off for next weekend.

Until then, this week looks mainly dry. When rains arrive sometime late Thursday into Friday, we only look to see about a quarter of an inch of rain or less. While the precipitation seems minimal, the cooler air behind the system will cool things down a bit for next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lower 60s possible around the DC beltway.

Monday: Not as cold to start the morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday should see a sun-filled day with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Clouds building with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Cooling down after a leftover rain shower. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen