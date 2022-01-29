Warming up this week after a cold night ahead

A cold front brought light snowfall to the region, with many locations nearly seeing an inch of snowfall. Heavier amounts of snow fell along the Eastern Shore where areas saw anywhere from 4-8″ with a few seeing 8-12 inches. Cold temperatures are likely overnight, with lows dropping into the teens and single digits.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations to the west along with the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge until 9 a.m. Sunday. Sub-zero wind chills are possible, causing frostbite to exposed skin within 30 minutes. Temperatures will warm up as we head into a new week, however.

Highs Sunday will be in the 30s, with Monday being in the 40s. Sunshine for the first half of the week will chance to clouds midweek before our next system. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain on the way to the area. We will see rain associated with this cold front. Temperatures drop again, but this time, at least, we will settle for the 30s next Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Building clouds with a chance of a shower overnight. Highs will be in the 50s.

Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with cooler conditions. Highs will be in the 30s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen