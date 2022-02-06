Warming up for the workweek

A bitterly cold start to Sunday, but at least the winds are not that bad. Highs will eventually make it up into the mid to upper 30s for the afternoon, with highs expanding into the 40s if not 50s this week!

Weather will be quiet overall, but a coastal low will approach the region Monday, which may give us a few extra clouds with a slight chance of rain for areas south and east of DC. Most of the rain will fall along the Chesapeake Bay eastward.

A few clouds will build in as we head after midweek. While highs may make it into the 40s if not 50s Wednesday and Thursday, a weak cold front may send temperatures back closer to average by next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few locations reaching 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen