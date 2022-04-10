It is a very chilly start to the morning, with lows in the 30s and 40s with a crisp breeze. Another chill day for Sunday, with lows overnight falling to near freezing for some. A frost advisory is in effect for portions of the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, southern Pennsylvania, and northern Maryland along the Mason-Dixon line.

A few plants may not handle the temperatures too well overnight into early Monday. However, the DC metro region should stay warm enough to mitigate any damage to plant life. Highs this week are to be in the 60s, 70s, if not 80s this week. We will have a chance of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday with a chance of a thundershower Wednesday as temperatures spike into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures turn seasonable for the Easter holiday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a morning sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday: Drying out with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen