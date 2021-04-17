Warming up early week

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s with a slight chance of a sprinkle of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday: Clouds breaking after an after an isolated afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: Cooler with a mix of clouds. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Sunnier skies with temperatures warming up into the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen