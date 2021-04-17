Warming up early week

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s with a slight chance of a sprinkle of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
Sunday: Clouds breaking after an after an isolated afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.
Thursday: Cooler with a mix of clouds. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
Friday: Sunnier skies with temperatures warming up into the 60s and 70s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Derek Bowen