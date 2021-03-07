Warming up after a chilly weekend

After feeling a seasonal chill in the air, temperatures will rise 15 to 25 degrees above the average for this time of year. Temperatures this week will be in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, with some seeing 70 degrees by as early as Tuesday, with more seeing 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday! We will also see added moisture with very warm temperatures, bringing us a little thundershower by Friday.

Until then, expect a dry, sunny week! A few clouds may pass us by Tuesday, but they will really start to build Thursday before our next chance of rain. The possibility of rain is low on Friday, but a few of us may see an isolated or scattered thundershower with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with a few in the 70s. Rainfall amounts will not total up to much if any. Stay tuned for the latest.

Next weekend, temperatures look chill but not freezing like this past weekend. While things may change between now and then, next weekend looks as if we will see temperatures in the 50s during the afternoon. Clouds for next Sunday may keep things in the 40s, with a better chance of rain to come the next week.