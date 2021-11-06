Warming temperatures

We have sunny skies throughout the weekend, but we may see a few clouds late this evening, keeping us slightly warmer overnight. We will see temperatures rise over the next seven days. After starting the month of November below average, we will begin to see temperatures climb above the average as we head into the middle of the month.

A ridge of high pressure will drive temperatures up into the middle 60s this week. Morning lows will eventually rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will have another frosty morning Sunday. Lows beyond Sunday will return into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s by mid-week. Highs will also rise five degrees above average.

As we head towards the end of the week and into next weekend, we see the chance of precipitation increasing. Clouds will build on Thursday with a slight chance of rain. A better chance of rain will come Friday with a mix of clouds.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy to end the day. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Building clouds, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday: Mix of clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen