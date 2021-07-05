Warming back up again, hitting 90 degrees this afternoon

Monday: Some AM fog, then turning partly cloudy. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 90 (86-93)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, Low: 67 (64-71)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with spotty late PM storms possible. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 96 (91-99), Heat Index: 100-105, Low: 71 (67-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good morning everyone, I hope your 4th of July weekend was a good one and you got plenty of celebrating in. It certainly was an ideal weekend for all the festivities, as it was very comfortable and quiet all weekend long. This morning we’re running into some areas of fog with calm conditions and added moisture near the surface, but this will dissipate quickly. After holding the warmth back just long enough for the holiday weekend, we’ll be seeing the upper 80’s and lower 90’s later this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, with no showers or storms expected under continued high pressure. Tonight will feature slightly clearer conditions, but we won’t be seeing as cool of conditions, with lows back up into the upper 60’s.

Southerly flow takes back over for tomorrow and Wednesday, with high pressure slowly losing its influence once again. We’ll make a run back into the middle 90’s with plenty of humidity both days, which will push heat index values into the 100-105 degree range. Heat Advisories may be needed, but either way it’s going to be a stifling couple of days. Due to the excess heat, spotty to isolated showers and storms will be possible, but there really won’t be any major triggers to set off any widespread activity.

That changes to end the week, twofold. A weakening system and front will be dropping out of Canada and be the main cause of showers and storms on Thursday. On top of that, Tropical Storm Elsa will likely be tracking just southeast of us, and should contribute additional tropical moisture for the showers and storms. Confidence is fairly high that Elsa’s main track will miss us at least, so despite the stormy weather we won’t see anything too intense. As the front to our north steadily moves south, scattered showers and storms will continue Friday. This front will then return as a warm front Saturday, with another low pressure center heading our way next Sunday. This will keep isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast for now, with typical seasonal warmth and humidity in the forecast.

Hopefully getting back into the swing of it isn’t too rough today, have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson