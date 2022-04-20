Small improvements, that’s what we were able to get yesterday after the messy start to the week. The sun returned for most of us, but it stayed chilly and windy. The wind has since died down overnight, and the last of the clouds are gone too. It’s still cold out there though, with temperatures down into the 30’s once again. With high pressure overhead today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a quick end to the chilly temperatures. High temperatures will recover into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, and later tonight it won’t be getting as cold thanks to high clouds returning. Expect low temperatures in the lower 40’s.

These high clouds will be back on the increase because high pressure will be sliding east of the area with a decaying cold front arriving from the northwest. The best forcing with this front will be near the Great Lakes, and there will be a good bit of dry air in place as it arrives. These two factors will make it so it’s a cloudy but mainly dry day for many of us, but some spotty showers will be possible, especially to the west. Despite the clouds, our warming trend continues with southerly winds pushing us into the 70’s.

Clouds will continue to linger a bit into Friday, but we’ll also be seeing a fair amount of sunshine as well with strong ridging setting up just off the Atlantic Coast. In this setup, warm but dry conditions will continue to be favored, so this weekend’s forecast is looking fantastic if you had plans to be out and about. After starting the week in the 30’s and 40’s with snow, we’ll end it by heading toward 80 degrees on Sunday. Into early next week, a new system will be developing across the Midwest and chugging our direction. Clouds will increase Monday, but it looks to stay dry until the overnight hours, with isolated showers and seasonal temperatures expected next Tuesday.

Enjoy the return of the warmer air and have a great Wednesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 60 (56-63)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, not as chilly. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 43 (39-46)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly to the west. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 68 (65-70), Low: 51 (47-53)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.