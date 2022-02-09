Warmer temperatures finally kicking in

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with clouds returning late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 53 (49-56)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty sprinkles and flurries over the mountains. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 33 (30-35)

Thursday: Partly cloudy and a little breezy. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 51 (47-54), Low: 28 (25-31)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

More and more sunshine filled the sky as skies cleared out yesterday afternoon, and we stayed mostly clear overnight as well. This had led to a bit of a frosty start to this Wednesday, with temperatures well into the 20’s, but it won’t stay this way for long. A true warmup is finally going to kick in today, with high pressure to our south and a steady southerly wind going. We’ll jump all the way into the 50’s under a mostly sunny sky, making for a beautiful middle day of the week. High clouds will slowly return this evening as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. A few sprinkles and flakes may develop over the mountains, but most of us will just see cloudier skies overnight.

These mild temperatures aren’t an anomaly, as they’ll hold on straight through the end of the week. The weak disturbance that will cross through tonight won’t drop temperatures, but it will keep things steady in the lower 50’s under a partly cloudy sky and slightly breezy winds on Thursday. Take out the wind, and we can expect more of the same for Friday. Things get a little more interesting on Saturday, with a weakening low pressure crossing just north of us. A front will cross the area, increasing cloud cover quite a bit at the very least. Right now, most of the moisture with this storm system will have been rung out, and we should only see a few spotty rain showers.

Sunday is the day worth watching, as another low develops along the Atlantic Coast to our south. As of right now, all signs point to this system staying too far away for any significant impacts. There will be quite the temperature change at the very least, with highs going from the 50’s on Saturday into the 30’s by Sunday. Given that it will be colder, any bit of precipitation that develops on Sunday will be in the form of snow, and a couple of inches could fall across the mountains. We’ll clear out and stay chilly into Valentine’s Day and the beginning of next week, with plenty of sunshine back in play as well.

Enjoy the warmth and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson