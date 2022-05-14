Good Saturday afternoon everyone! With each passing hour this weekend so far, it certainly feels a lot more like late spring and early summer. The low pressure that’s been to our south the last several days has finally arrived, and it’s brought some warmth, humidity, and rainfall with it. Afternoon temperatures are in the 70’s, but the real kicker has been the humidity, with dewpoints in the 60’s. All this moisture and some lift from the low itself has been producing scattered showers and a few storms, keeping us on our toes for some soggy weather into this evening. As we lose our daytime heating once the sun goes down, we’ll also lose those showers and storms for tonight. Expect plenty of clouds to stick around, and some areas of fog to develop, by Sunday morning.

With the pesky lingering low finally kicked out of here, we should gradually gain back some sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will soar into the 80’s with the clouds gone, and it’s still going to be plenty humid. We’re going to be watching a potent cold front to our west, but this feature won’t be here just yet. Even still, there should be enough leftover energy with the warm and humid conditions to pop off some scattered afternoon storms. Monday is when the cold front arrives, and the setup is starting to look even more favorable for some active weather. The combination of the front arriving in the afternoon and plenty of heat and moisture will likely create a line of strong to severe storms that will pass by into the evening. The primary concerns to watch for will be damaging winds and hail.

Once this line of storms is through, high pressure is set to settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be due for some sunshine and much more comfortable conditions as humidity levels drop for a time. These humidity levels will be back on the rise Thursday however, as a warm front starts to approach from the south. Isolated showers and storms are likely to develop along this boundary and last into Thursday night. After this, we’ll be on the warm side of another stronger system developing over the Midwest. Chances for rain look minimal at this point, but heat and humidity are going to be soaring, and we should be in the upper 80’s by next Friday and Saturday.

Keep watching for those raindrops and have a great rest of the weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with showers ending and areas of fog likely by morning. Winds: Light SSE, Low: 64 (60-67)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: Light SW, High: 81 (78-85)

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain ending and additional areas of fog developing. Winds: Light SW, Low: 65 (62-67)

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers and storms, some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 82 (78-84)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.