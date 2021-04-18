Warm for the first half of the week

Monday may come with a few clouds, but overall, we look to see more sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Military Monday. Be sure to get out to our local National Parks this week to enjoy this beautiful weather.

Rain will become likely Wednesday with a possible rumble of thunder. Cool and windy conditions come on Thursday. Be sure to cover your plants Wednesday night as lows Thursday morning may be near freezing for some. Highs will try to rebound closer to average Friday, but another system moves through Saturday and cools us back down close to freezing early Sunday morning.

Stay tuned to the latest updates.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: More clouds with rain likely. A thundershower is possible. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows overnight will be in the 30s!

Thursday: Mix of clouds with cool and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday: More sunshine and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: More cloud cover with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will drop overnight Saturday into the 30s.

Sunday: Cold and windy. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen