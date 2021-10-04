Warm, damp, and cloudy with scattered showers

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning fog/mist, then scattered showers with a storm or two possible through the day. Winds: SW 3-5 mph, High: 79 (75-82)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and patchy fog/mist. Winds: L&V, Low: 62 (59-64)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly later in the day. Winds: Light ENE, High: 77 (74-79), Low: 63 (60-65)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Where did the fall chill go? Indeed, yesterday was quite a shock to the system as a warm front went north of us and pushed temperatures well into the lower and middle 80’s. Clouds rolled in at the end of the day, and we have had some showers roll across the western half of the viewing area overnight. We’re going to remain in the warm sector of a storm system that’s over the Great Lakes for the day today, with that same warm front north of us and a cold front to our west. This will create another very warm, cloudy, and damp day, with enough moisture around to cause scattered showers. A storm or two isn’t out of the question as well with the showers. Lingering clouds, isolated showers, and mild temperatures can be expected tonight as well.

There won’t be a lot of movement in our weather pattern throughout the week, so we can continue to expect an unsettled forecast. With light easterly flow in place, both Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures steadily cooling to near normal readings for early October during the day. Light showers will continue to make things occasionally soggy, but it’s likely to be dry most of the time. High pressure is going to try to build in from the northeast toward the middle of the week, pushing drier air into the area for Thursday. This will likely cutoff any rainfall, but clouds will still be tough to clear out.

Finally, the low pressure to our north and west will finally get moving into the weekend, creating another round of scattered showers for both Friday and Saturday. This time around, the rain could be on the steadier side, with the cold front creating a better environment for that to take place. Temperatures should still remain just about the same; though as skies begin to finally clear out by next Sunday our overnight conditions should start being cooler once again.

Dodge those rain showers the best you can and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson