Warm but comfortable, skies still very hazy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny AM, partly cloudy PM, hazy skies expected all day. Winds: Light NW, High: 92 (87-95)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 70 (64-73)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with spotty showers and storms possible, mainly to the northeast. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, High: 91 (85-93), Low: 64 (59-67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Other than the hazy skies we saw all day long, it was a warm but beautiful Monday across the region. High temperatures reached the upper 80’s, but humidity levels remained rather low. This is a nice trend we won’t break from most of this week, including today as temperatures do make a return into the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine expected. That same haze we saw yesterday won’t be going away though, so it won’t look all that sunny but there won’t be many clouds in the sky at all. Very calm, quiet conditions continue tonight as well.

We’re wedged between the front that recently dropped south of the area and another boundary across much of Canada and the Northeast. These fronts are near the surface, while meanwhile an upper-level trough continues to sit overhead as well. The front to our north will drop south on Wednesday, but it’s not going to have a lot of moisture to work with near our area. Most, if not all shower and storm activity will occur to our northeast, so outside of a spotty shower we should remain dry and warm tomorrow. We will feel the front cross through though, as it will be a bit breezy first and then humidity levels will drop to extremely low levels for this time of year on Thursday. Expect a slightly cooler, crisp, and sunny day on Thursday.

As has been the general pattern over the last couple of weeks, it seems our main chance for rain will come into the weekend. Not great for weekend plans, but it doesn’t appear any one way will be completely rained out. Starting Friday, spotty storms will return as another cold front drops out of the north. This same front will then push south and start rebounding north as a warm front Saturday into Sunday. Since this front is bouncing back up from the south, it will have more moisture with it this time around. Isolated showers and storms are expected Saturday, and our best chance of rain will be on Sunday. Unfortunately, we’ll also feel rather humid once again by the beginning of next week with typical summer warmth too.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson