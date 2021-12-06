Warm and breezy with PM showers as a cold front rolls through

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with PM rain showers. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph, High: 65 (60-69)

Monday night: Gradually clearing and getting colder with breezy winds still lingering around. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Low: 30 (26-33)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 38 (35-41), Low: 29 (26-33)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a nice weekend it was, and across the area many took advantage of the amazing conditions by Christmas shopping or running other holiday errands. That was a smart move because this week is looking quite unsettled. A cold front is fast approaching the area this morning from the west, and we’re already getting cloudy. Southerly winds are going to kick up a good bit in advance of this front, at around 15-25 mph, which will push us all the way into the 60’s. Showers will arrive this afternoon, likely lingering around from 1-7 PM, give or take an hour. After that, we will be turning much colder tonight, with temperatures falling below the freezing mark with breezy winds turning to be out of the northwest.

A much colder day is also expected tomorrow, even with a little bit of sunshine around as high pressure arrives. High temperatures will only recover into the upper 30’s, but some locations won’t even get to that point. This colder air is going to be a big player into Wednesday as the next low pressure approaches the area. There are still some minor questions on how much moisture will be available and the exact track of this system, but it appears we’ll have some wintry precipitation for mid-week. A low will track south of us near the Carolinas, and enough moisture will be present for a batch of light rain/snow showers to fall. If temperatures hold cold enough, we could see lots of slick spots, so take it slow. This won’t be a major snowmaker though, as an inch or two in the mountains would be the most snow we’d see.

From there, our weather roller coaster continues the rest of the week. Another round of high pressure will give us a brief break Thursday. Clouds and temperatures will be on the increase Friday, with another storm system tracking toward the Great Lakes and pulling in a lot of moisture and warm air. Rain will make for a soggy start to the weekend on Saturday, with the cold front from this system rolling through. A few rain showers linger around on Sunday, with temperatures beginning to fall once again with colder air returning into early next week.

Have a great Monday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson