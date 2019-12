Waking up to some winter weather Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! TONIGHT, PRECIPITATION AHEAD OF A DEVELOPING STORM WILL SPREAD QUICKLY INTO OUR BACKYARD. IT WILL FIRST REACH THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS LATE THIS EVENING AND SPREAD EASTWARD TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY BY DAYBREAK. WITH THE CHILLY TEMPS, THE PRECIPITATION WILL START OUT AS SNOW, WITH A TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX AROUND DAYBREAK. THE FREEZING RAIN/SLEET LOOKS TO TARGET AREAS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND (ROUGHLY FROM FREDERICK TO LEESBURG AND POINTS WEST), WITH RAIN EAST AND SOUTH OF I-70. AREAS IN WESTERN MARYLAND ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN BELOW FREEZING RAIN THROUGH MONDAY AND IT IS POSSIBLE THEY COULD REMAIN ENTIRELY BELOW FREEZING THROUGH THE ENTIRE EVENT, WHICH WILL END ON TUESDAY. SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT AND HIGHLY IMPACTFUL IN THAT AREA AND FOR THIS REASON A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BE ISSUED FOR WESTERN ALLEGANY, GARRETT, AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES. THE REST OF THE REGION IS UNDER A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, BECAUSE OF LESSER ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE AND SNOW AND A CHANGEOVER TO A COLD RAIN. THE PRECIPITATION WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MIDDAY TUESDAY, AS THE STORM AND ITS COLD FRONT CLEARS THE AREA.

BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE BLUSTERY AND CHILLY. A NORTHWEST WIND WILL SETTLE OVER THE AREA AND WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW NORMAL, THE WINDCHILL WILL FEEL LIKE IT’S AROUND THE LOW 20S! HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVER OUR AREA BEHIND THE FRONT AND REMAIN IN CONTROL THROUGH FRIDAY. EVEN WITH A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE, HIGH TEMPERATURES, THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK WILL BE BELOW NORMAL, UNTIL THE WEEKEND WHEN AFTERNOON HIGHS WILL BE IN THE 40S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SNOW DEVELOPS AFTER MIDNIGHT. TOTAL NIGHTTIME SNOW ACCUMULATION OF AROUND AN INCH POSSIBLE. LOWS: 28-34. NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: WINTRY MIX EARLY MORNING, BEFORE CHANGING TO A COLD RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S TO LOW 40S.

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS EARLY, THEN LATE CLEARING. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUD, DRY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK AHEAD!