Valleys and mountains to see moderate to heavy snowfall over the weekend

After a few warm days, much cooler air fills in as we head into the weekend. Winds will pick up Friday with gusts up to 30 mph! Cold and cloudy conditions are expected on Saturday before moisture arrives sometime Sunday, extending into early Monday.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely for the DC metro, while the valley and mountains will see moderate to heavy amounts. The track of the system will dictate if we see more or less across the DC metro. If we see a more northern pass, we will likely see lesser snowfall amounts. More winter weather impacts will become more likely if the track keeps south, along with heavier mixing along the I-95 corridor.

After the system passes through, temperatures look to remain in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy with windy conditions. Gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with evening snowfall. Highs will be in the 30s.

Monday: An early mix of wintry precipitation. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 30s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen