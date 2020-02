UPDATE: Six tornadoes confirmed from severe weather Friday morning

We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds today. Some saw a little snowfall this morning, but accumulations were generally light. Highs this weekend will be colder than the temperatures from over the past week. Temperatures this Saturday morning were between15 to 30 degrees colder than Friday morning.

Beyond a flurry or two overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, the weather over the weekend will be calm. As we head into the next workweek, however, we will be back up into the 50's for a few days with another chance of rain.