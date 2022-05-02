Happy Monday! We will continue to see dry conditions as we head into our Monday night. This evening’s lows will dip into the upper 40s and mid-50s. This evening, some patchy fog will be possible west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A warm front will slowly move through our area Tuesday morning. As this warm front moves through our area, we will see increased warm advection and moist air. We will see warm and dry conditions throughout Tuesday afternoon but will begin to see an increase in cloud cover. On Tuesday, high temperatures will remain warm, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible north and northwest of the D.C. Metro area. Models suggest the main threat of these storms will be small hail. A cold front will approach from the west will approach Wednesday morning. As this cold front approaches, scattered showers are likely Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be warm again in the 70s and lower 80s, as overnight lows will remain mild in the 50s. A weak low pressure will be overhead Thursday. Low pressure will bring some rain into our area Friday morning into Saturday. We will continue to see rain for Mother’s Day with cooler conditions. The severe risk remains low, and we will begin to see improvements by next week.

Here is a look at the 7-day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with scattered mountain showers. Highs in the lower to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers with partly cloudy skies with a chance of t-storms. Highs in the lower 70s and 80s. And lows in the lower to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Am showers with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Spotty showers with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward