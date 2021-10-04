Unsettled all week with on and off showers

Good Monday! Showers will dwindle overnight with, showers confined mainly along and east of the I-95 corridor around midnight. With light winds, some patchy fog is expected to develop across a large portion of the area. Forecasted overnight lows look to range between the mid-50s in the Blue Ridge to around 70 degrees by the Bay. A tug of war between high-pressure to the northeast and a storm center southwest will bring on and off showers to our area on Tuesday. Wednesday, a saturated air mass will remain in place, giving us another day where showers are part of our day. The storm system to the southwest of our region will continue shifting northward on Thursday and Friday, once again bringing unsettled weather to areas along and near the Allegheny Front while the majority of our region may remain mostly dry. This setup is also conducive for patchy fog each morning which may lead to some visibility issues, especially during rush hour. By the weekend, a weak front will move through our region on Saturday, increasing our chances for rain, and by Sunday afternoon with weak high-pressure building into the region to end the weekend. Temperatures each day look to peak in the 70s and bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers and possible storms. Lows range from 54-71 degrees.

Tuesday-Friday- Partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Rainy day. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with early showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Columbus Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s..

Have a great rest of your day!