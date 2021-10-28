Turning cloudy again, showers hold off until tonight

Thursday: Partly cloudy through the morning, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 64 (60-67)

Thursday night: Cloudy with scattered showers expected after midnight. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, Low: 53 (50-55)

Friday: Cloudy with steady rain and it will be windy at times. Winds: E 15-25 mph, High: 60 (57-63), Low: 51 (48-54)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Halloween: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

If you didn’t mind an occasional breeze, yesterday turned out beautiful and sunny. Clear skies are having the opposite effect this morning, as it is very chilly across the entire area, but that won’t last too long. We’ll get some morning sunshine that should help push us back into the 60’s, but clouds won’t be waiting too long to return. By this afternoon we’ll be mostly cloudy as the leading edge of the next storm system pushes in. You won’t need the rain gear during the day, but showers are set to return just after midnight and pick up from there into Friday.

It’s going to be a nasty day weather-wise tomorrow, as we’re looking at multiple rounds of steady rain and wind. A strong onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean ahead of the approaching storm will help ramp up the amount of available moisture, while also creating a bit of an upslope flow over the mountains. We could very easily see 1-2” of rain in most locations, but thankfully enough it’s been dry enough that we should be able to handle this. Winds will pick up, but it looks like the peak forecasted winds have toned down in the models over the last day or two. Expect gusts up to 30 mph, which could still blow loose items around.

Steady rain turns to just showers by Saturday as this storm weakens and slowly heads east as the weekend begins. Still looking cool, damp, and not the greatest to kick of your Halloween weekend, but high pressure will be our saving grace just in time for Halloween itself on Sunday. It will be rather comfortable by late October standards with a good mix of sun clouds for all those heading out to trick-or-treat or celebrate. Other than a dry cold front on Tuesday that will produce some additional clouds, we’re going to stay nice and quiet for the first few days of November, with temperatures cooling down a bit below seasonal averages.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson