Turning brisk and windy, snow showers likely over the mountains

Wednesday: Variable clouds, getting windy and colder through the day with an isolated gusty rain shower possible, scattered snow showers are also expected over the mountains. Winds: SW->NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 62 (57-64)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, brisk, and breezy with mountain snow showers still possible until daybreak. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, Low: 32 (28-35)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 53 (49-57), Low: 36 (32-39)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s been said that there are days where you can experience every season within 24 hours, and today we will come close to that. After a very warm and beautiful Tuesday, a cold front is knocking on the door this morning. Mild temperatures will continue for a short while as clouds and winds begin to increase. High temperatures will actually be reached in the late morning, with the cold front finally arriving by mid-day. Precipitation along the front is already weakening, and we’ll be lucky to see even a few spotty rain showers, if that. Mountain locations won’t luck out as much, as upslope snow showers kick into gear and continue straight into the night. These will be caused by the strong northwest winds that will kick up, with steady winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30-40 mph today.

Mountain snow showers will continue overnight while the rest of the area clears out very quickly. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the freezing mark, even slightly lower than that in the mountains, which has prompted Freeze Watches and Warnings. All precipitation will be done by Thursday morning, but we’re still going to be locked in for a brisk and breezy day. High pressure starts to settle in to the south by Friday, which will quickly moderate things under plenty of sunshine. These beautiful conditions will be very short-lived however.

A set of lows, one over the Upper Midwest and another down in the Mississippi River Valley, will begin to track east into Saturday. It appears that the southern low will hold the main influence on our conditions, pulling in plenty of moisture and sparking up rainfall by Saturday afternoon. Steady rain will continue to keep us soggy into Sunday morning, but these storm systems will be exiting very quickly, leading to breezy and clearing conditions to end the weekend. Another round of high pressure will provide us with lots of sunshine as well as temperatures rising into the 70’s to kick off next week.

Hold onto your hats and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson