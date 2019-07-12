Tropical Storm Barry strengthens Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Barry has strengthened further this morning with sustained winds at 65 mph as of the 11 a.m. advisory. Further strengthening is possible before it makes landfall in Louisiana sometime tonight or Saturday. The center of Barry is located about 100 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 115 miles south southeast of Morgan City moving only WNW at 5 mph.
Barry will continue to slowly strengthen before making landfall early Saturday morning in Louisiana. Winds are still forecast to reach 75 mph, category 1 hurricane strength, briefly before it moves ashore. Thereafter, gradual weakening will occur. Barry will slowly move north through the lower Mississippi River Valley.
