Tropical rain overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)- The remnants of Delta slowly made its way into our area this afternoon. As the upper level low advances northeast, it will deliver heavy rain this evening into Monday morning. We could still see some scattered showers for the rest of the day. Total rainfall expected 1-2 inches. Expect any clearing to take place Tuesday after a cold front moves through early in the morning.

We’ll have dry conditions for the next few days as a High pressure moves into the area Tuesday to clear out the clouds. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday will gradually warm temperatures into the mid to upper 70’s by Thursday. Clouds will build back in by Thursday evening with a chance of showers overnight into Friday morning with a passing cold front. This will bring much cooler air into our region dropping our High temperatures into the upper 50’s for the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Tropical rainstorms which may be heavy at times. Lows will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Winds Northeast 7-10 mph.

Monday: Rain in the morning and showers likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches.

Tuesday: Possible early shower and then gradual clearing. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing towards the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with continued cool temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro